BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A convenience store in Bristol, Va. is back to operating business as usual after a car smashed through the front wall on Saturday.

The area where the car entered Andy’s Market on Saturday night has since been temporarily covered up.

Police said an 86-year-old man was charged with reckless driving following the incident.

No one was injured in the crash.

