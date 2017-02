ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA-TV) – An Asheville man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle when trying to cross the interstate, Saturday night.

Asheville Police identify him as Charles Anthony Wood. He was 41.

According to police, Wood was crossing I-240 eastbound, on foot, near exit 3 when he was hit around 8:30pm. He died on scene.

The APD says their investigation is ongoing at this time.