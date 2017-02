ABINGDON, VA (WJHL)- One person is dead after being hit by a train Abingdon, Va.

Emergency crews responded to the Trigg Street Crossing around 8 p.m. Sunday after a pedestrian was hit by a train, according to police.

The Abingdon Police Department said the crossings at Trigg Street and Deadmore Street will stay closed while crews investigate.

The victim’s name is not being released until family is notified.

