Meeting scheduled to discuss future of Weaver Elem. with parents, school leaders

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Monday night parents will get to share their thoughts on the future of an area elementary school.

We first reported last week that school leaders in Sullivan County have to choose whether to demolish and rebuild or shut down Weaver Elementary School.

Parents of the school in Bristol, Tennessee received a letter earlier this month that said the building was a safety concern.

Sullivan County Board of Education Chair Michael Hughes said crews started working to fix some of the problems in the fall of last year.

Hughes said the weight of the roof caused the walls to push away from the building.

We were at the school last September as crews added reinforcements to the roof.

Hughes said Monday night’s meeting will give parents a chance to voice their opinions about the possibilities of what could happen next.

“We are just trying to be upfront and act as quickly as possible, we know people like to make plans, and know what’s going to happen next year, and were just trying to make sure were not in a position to spring it on people,” Hughes said.

The meeting with Sullivan County school leaders and parents will be held Monday night at 6pm at Weaver Elementary School.

