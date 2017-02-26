JC Police: Suspect in custody after reckless driving, eluding officers on I-26

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said one person is in custody after attempting to elude police during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

According to Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois, officers attempted to pull a person over when they eluded police and began to drive recklessly on Interstate 26 in Johnson City.

We received several reports from viewers that traffic was backed up near exit 20, and 22 on I-26.

Chief Sirois said one person was taken into custody.

More information is expected to be released Sunday afternoon.

