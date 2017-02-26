Girl Scout cookie booths now open in Tri-Cities region

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Girls Scouts were camped out in front of local grocery stores this weekend.

While girl scout cookie pre-order sales began in January, over the weekend the cookie booths officially opened.

Girls Scouts do receive prizes for the amount of cookies they sell, but those we spoke to in Johnson City Saturday said they also enjoy helping and giving back to the community.

If your sweet tooth is in need of girl scout cookies, you can find booths open both this weekend, and next weekend across our region.

On their website they have a feature where you can find cookies nearest you.

We are told some booths stay open as late as 8pm.

