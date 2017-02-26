Butch Jones gets on stage at Knoxville Dierks Bentley concert

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fans agreed that the Dierks Bentley concert at Thompson-Boling Arena was a great show, but the highlight was when University of Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones made an appearance.

Bentley was singing his song “Drunk on a Plane,” when Jones stepped out of a plane and walked out on stage. Jones clapped along as Bentley sang.

“Always a privilege to play Knoxville,” said Bentley. “A lot of respect for that arena and its history. Thanks Coach Jones for hanging.”

The show finished up with “Rocky Top,” while University of Tennessee fans sang along.