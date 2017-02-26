Butch Jones gets on stage at Knoxville Dierks Bentley concert

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2015, file photo, Tennessee head coach Butch Jones encourages his players during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Under a new NCAA rule change that took effect last week, athletic department staff members are allowed to retweet or show their approval of social media posts made by recruits. The policy change has been nicknamed “Click, Don’t Type” because coaches still aren’t allowed to add any sort of comment to a recruit’s post. Many coaching staffs wasted no time capitalizing on the new policy. “We’re going to use it the best we can and not let it interfere with our current team or anything like that,” Jones said. “I had to have my thumbs popped out a little bit.” (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fans agreed that the Dierks Bentley concert at Thompson-Boling Arena was a great show, but the highlight was when University of Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones made an appearance.

Bentley was singing his song “Drunk on a Plane,” when Jones stepped out of a plane and walked out on stage. Jones clapped along as Bentley sang.

“Always a privilege to play Knoxville,” said Bentley. “A lot of respect for that arena and its history. Thanks Coach Jones for hanging.”

The show finished up with “Rocky Top,” while University of Tennessee fans sang along.

