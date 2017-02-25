Virginia State Police: Troopers don’t enforce immigration laws

By Emily Satchell Published:
virginia-state-policewavy

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Virginia State Police want to remind residents that troopers don’t enforce federal immigration statutes.

State police said in a Facebook post that troopers also don’t conduct traffic stops or DUI checkpoints based on anyone’s race, ethnicity, gender or residential status.

“Any VSP traffic enforcement activity seen across the Commonwealth in recent weeks is the same type of enforcement that has been a core function of our Department for the past 85 years.”

State police say if you’re seeing more troopers lately, it’s likely because of the unseasonably warm weather. This type of weather frequently means more drivers on the road, which often leads to more crashes, speeders and impaired drivers.

