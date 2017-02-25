THP: 4 dead in Sneedville crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
tennessee-state-trooper Tennessee Highway Patrol THP

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a Sneedville crash that left four people dead. It happened just after midnight Saturday on Trent Chapel Road.

The preliminary report shows that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver is identified as Tyler Bell, 20 of Sneedville. The passengers are identified as Megan Mullins, 22, of Sneedville, Billie Krysta Johnson, 18, of Blackwater, Virginia, and Eric Mosley, 22, of Bean Station.

The report states that Bell lost control of the car, slid off the road and hit a tree head on. He and the driver side passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s