THP: 4 dead in Sneedville crash

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a Sneedville crash that left four people dead. It happened just after midnight Saturday on Trent Chapel Road.

The preliminary report shows that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver is identified as Tyler Bell, 20 of Sneedville. The passengers are identified as Megan Mullins, 22, of Sneedville, Billie Krysta Johnson, 18, of Blackwater, Virginia, and Eric Mosley, 22, of Bean Station.

The report states that Bell lost control of the car, slid off the road and hit a tree head on. He and the driver side passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.