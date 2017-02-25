Police search for suspect after suburban Nashville officer dragged during traffic stop

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was dragged by a vehicle and gunshots were fired during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The officer made the traffic stop in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 182 around 5 a.m.

As the officer was approaching the vehicle, it took off and dragged Officer Terry Ammonette a short distance, running over his leg, according to Fairview police.

Police said Officer Ammonette then heard gunshots but it is unclear if the gunshots came from the fleeing vehicle or another car.

Officer Ammonette was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple shell casings were later found at the scene of the traffic stop.

The driver then drove into Fairview, where he reportedly stole a license plate, before police spotted him and a chase ensued.

The suspect wrecked his vehicle in the Horn Tavern area before taking off on foot.

Additional agencies have been called to assist Fairview police with the search.

The suspect was described as a thin white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairview police at 615-799-2431.