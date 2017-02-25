Police: Car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans; 12 hurt

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say 12 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans. The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.

New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington says that “initial reports show so far that about a dozen people are in critical condition.”

She says that number could increase as the investigation continues.

One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2miOHGP ) that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.

Carrie Kinsella said, “I felt a rush it was so fast.”

Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

“He was just kind of out of it,” she said.

