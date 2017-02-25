Niswonger Children’s Hospital gears up for radiothon fundraiser; local restaurants pitching in

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA(WJHL) – The Tri-Cities is coming together to help children in our region who could be battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City is preparing for its fifth-annual Radiothon coming up on Monday and Tuesday, it’s the hospital’s largest fundraiser.

Eight Tri-Cities restaurants are teaming up for “dine out for kids;” a portion of Tuesday’s sales go directly to the children’s hospital.

“We’re going to have 75 cent you shuck oysters,” Shuckin Shack Oyster Bar Manager, Jennifer Skinto said.

Shuckin Shack is one of eight restaurants participating, parts of their proceeds directly support the radiothon. The radiothon is live radio broadcast to take donations to support children and families across the community.

“We hope to hit the $1 million mark with all the years together,” Marsha Hammond of the Mountain States Foundation said.

Hammond said this year’s donations could even help expand the hospital.

“Possibly an additional floor to provide services that are needed for this area,” Hammond said.

Local nurse, Jennifer Hensley said keeping it local is the way to go.

“I think it’s great, we do so many fundraisers for all different kinds of things but that we’re keeping it local and helping the hospital and healthcare in general,” Hensley said.

The donations all aim to support the Tri Cities region’s only children’s hospital.

“A lot of people aren’t this lucky, we want to take care of it because it does support our children and our future,” Hammond said.

The Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon is this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. It will broadcast live on the Holston Valley Broadcasting Radio Stations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Donations are also accepted on niswongerchildrensradiothon.com as well as texting “FORHOPE” to 243725 or during the radiothon call 1-855-611-KIDS.

