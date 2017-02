Regional tournament games continued on Saturday with teams trying to keep their seasons alive.

In Region 1-AAA boy’s action, Science Hill defeated Sevier County 62-60. Daniel Boone also won on its home floor, taking down Morristown East 74-69. Dobyns-Bennett would fall to Jefferson County 65-54.

In Region 1-AA, the Sullivan East boys defeated Chuckey-Doak 71-59. Unicoi County would top Cumberland Gap, 69-51.

Hampton would cruised past Hancock County in Region 1-A action, 95-56.