GoGoGrandparent: The Uber for the Older

(WSPA) – Watch out, Uber and watch out, youngins! There’s a new driving service in town. And this one is geared to a more specific (and some might say “more experienced”) audience.

The new service is called GoGoGrandparent and it makes getting around a lot easier for those who may not be able to drive in style the way that they used to.

Whether you need to get to the bank, the post office, the airport, or just to bingo night, GoGoGrandparent has got you covered.

To use GoGoGrandparent, you don’t have to have a fancy app, or even a smart phone at all. In fact, you can call straight from your landline.

The number to call is 1 (855) 464 – 6872.

Once you call GoGoGrandparent, a recording will guide you to the service that you need.

Here are some of the options you will be given:

Press 1 for a car to your home

Press 2 for a car to where we dropped you off last

Press 3, 4, or 5 for a car to a custom pick-up location

Press 0 to speak with an operator

Then, once you’ve made your choice, employees at a call center will set up your ride for you.

Your personal chauffeur is guaranteed to pick you up within 15 minutes, according to the company’s website.

And because they’re doing something you would expect a loving grandchild to do, they’re given the title of “Professional Grandchildren.”

Each driver/”Professional Grandchild” was either raised by their grandparents or lived with a grandparent at some point in their lives.

And to make you feel even safer, each trip is monitored, and family members can receive text alerts, the website says.

Customers can expect to be charged 19 cents per minute of the ride.

They will pay the total cost of the ride through a credit card on file.

So far, GoGoGrandparent has had callers from 47 states.

The company hopes to eventually add other services like grocery delivery.

