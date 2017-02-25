CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes into convenience store in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- Bristol Virginia Police are investigating after a car crashed into Andy’s Market on Saturday. The incident happened around 4:00p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol.

According to Andy Huynh, the store’s owner, he heard a loud boom and when he came out of his office he saw a black SUV had plowed through the front wall of his store.

“We ran in and got him out of the car and he was okay,” Huynh said.

He said the incident happened just moments after a rush of people left the store and it was a miracle no one was injured.

The store remained open following the wreck, while the wall was temporarily patched up Saturday evening.

