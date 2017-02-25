Cars filled mall in Johnson City to preview race season

Cymphanie Sherman By Published:
speedway

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Cars filled the mall in Johnson City on Saturday for Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway’s preview event.

There were 31 cars spread throughout the mall. Drivers were also there to talk to fans and sign autographs.

This is an annual even usually held in Kingsport, however this year it was in Johnson City. Staff with the speedway said the goal of the change in location is to expand their market throughout the Tri-Cities.

“Hopefully it brings some new fans, Chase Brashears, with the Kingsport Speedway, said.

Kingsport Speedway’s race season begins Saturday March 18.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s