Cars filled mall in Johnson City to preview race season

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Cars filled the mall in Johnson City on Saturday for Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway’s preview event.

There were 31 cars spread throughout the mall. Drivers were also there to talk to fans and sign autographs.

This is an annual even usually held in Kingsport, however this year it was in Johnson City. Staff with the speedway said the goal of the change in location is to expand their market throughout the Tri-Cities.

“Hopefully it brings some new fans, Chase Brashears, with the Kingsport Speedway, said.

Kingsport Speedway’s race season begins Saturday March 18.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.