Bucs sink Western Michigan to win its first three series of the year



JOHNSON CITY, TN- In the third-straight series win of the season, ETSU baseball bested Western Michigan on Saturday 12-8 as eight of the nine ETSU starters posted a hit on the game at Thomas Stadium.

The Bucs jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after the third inning. Western Michigan cut into that lead in the fourth inning, but the Bucs scored seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings to take the commanding 12-2 lead. The Broncos inched closer to ETSU as they scored six unanswered runs after the fifth inning.

Nearly every starter for ETSU recorded a hit in game two against Western Michigan. Leading the charge was Chris Cook (Kingsport, Tenn.), Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, Tenn.), Cullen Smith (Lebanon, Tenn.), and Caleb Longley (Cleveland, Tenn.) as the four Buccaneers each recorded two hits on the day. Christian Bailey (Kingsport, Tenn.) led the Buc offense as he brought home four RBIs, and the five through eight batters for the Blue and Gold tallied 10 RBIs off six hits. The one through five hitters for ETSU scored 11 of the 12 runs, while the entire ETSU team drew seven walks against WMU.

Jamin McCann (Kingsport, Tenn.) had a solid start against the Broncos as he went 5.2 innings while allowing three runs and striking out seven batters. Drew Korzybski (Knoxville, Tenn.) was the first reliever for the Blue and Gold, and he went 1.1 innings without a run. Peyton Taylor (Kingsport, Tenn.) closed out the game as he earned the first ETSU save of the season.

The highlight of the ETSU offense was going 7-for-8 in leadoff chances with Cook and Owenby both going 2-for-2.

ETSU has won its third-straight series of the season and moves to 6-1 on the year. Western Michigan drops to 1-5 on the season.

ETSU and Western Michigan will conclude the series on Sunday as the Bucs look to sweep the Broncos at Thomas Stadium at 12:30 p.m.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics