Bridges breaks three-point record in ETSU win over Furman



JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU Women’s Basketball team notched its 16th win of the season on Saturday afternoon as the Buccaneer pulled away late to defeat Furman, 75-66 inside Brooks Gym.

With the victory, the Bucs improve their overall record to 16-13 and 8-6 in Southern Conference play. With the win, ETSU can finish no lower than the No.4 seed in next week’s SoCon Tournament.

On a day in which three seniors were recognized, senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) added to her legacy at ETSU as she knocked down a three-pointer early in the second quarter to break the ETSU single-season record for three’s made. Bridges ended the game with 26 points on five three’s made and holds three of the top five three-point single season performances in school history.

All-American candidate junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) recorded her SoCon leading fifth 30-point performance this season as Tarter scored 31 points while collecting nine rebounds and five assists. Tarter moved into ninth place on the ETSU single-season scoring list with 556 points. The Johnson City, Tenn., native scored 13 of her 31 in the fourth quarter.

The 1,000-point backcourt duo of Tarter and Bridges combined to score 54 of ETSU’s total 75 points. In the two games against Furman this season, the duo has combined to score 114 of ETSU’s total 149 points against the Paladins.

As a team, the Bucs outrebounded the Paladins, 43-31 including 17-7 on the offensive glass. Overall the blue and gold dominated the glass as four different players had at least seven rebounds, leading to 20 second chance points for the Bucs. ETSU forced Furman to commit 12 turnovers, scoring 11 points off those turnovers.

Senior Day started with the senior Bridges scoring the first seven points for the Buccaneers en route to a 9-4 lead midway through the first. ETSU held the Paladins scoreless nearly three minutes midway through the quarter to jump out to a double digit lead. Despite not scoring the final two minutes, ETSU held a 16-6 advantage after the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Paladins surged back scoring eight straight points after the media timeout to cut the Buccaneer lead to five. However, in the final two minutes of the first half the blue and gold went on a quick 5-0 run to take a 34-29 lead into halftime.

Back and forth both teams went in the third quarter as Furman just edged ETSU, 19-17 in the third. At the end of the quarter, Furman made five straight field goals while holding the Bucs to just 2-of-8 from the field. After three quarters of play, ETSU held on to a slim, 51-48 lead.

The game was tied at 56 with 6:42 left to play before Shamauria Bridges connected on her fifth three-pointer of the afternoon from the left side to give ETSU a 59-56 lead. Fellow backcourt mate Tarter followed suit the next possession, knocking down a three from the top of the key to capsulate an 8-0 run for the Bucs.

Off the bench, sophomore Carley Lytton (Floyd, Va.) iced the game with 2:16 left to give ETSU an eight-point lead. Tarter made five of her next six free-throws to give ETSU their 16th win of the season.