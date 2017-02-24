Wise, VA man pleads guilty to child abuse after girl, 12, stopped driving Jeep

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Prosecutors in Wise County, VA report a man pleaded guilty this week to felony child abuse and multiple other charges after they said he violated his probation.

50-year-old Todd Clark, of Wise, pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony child abuse, allowing a minor to drive, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, inhaling a noxious substance, public intoxication and violating his probation.

Commonwealth attorney Chuck Slemp said Clark faces a maximum punishment of more than 15 years.

The charges stem from a road check that was conducted on September 2016 by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Officers observed a 12-year-old girl driving a 1998 Jeep.

Officers said Clark had “slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet.” A deputy reported he saw a “blue liquid coming from his nose.” When asked if he had taken medication he allegedly told police he inhaled Klonopin by the nose.

During that stop, a reported stated deputies found numerous pills including Loritab and Klonopin.

Clark will be sentenced on April 25, 2017.