Winter weather hits Colorado after warm spell

Snow in Denver isn’t unusual in February..but it has been a no show this year.. until now.

It’s snowing today and Denver is seeing its first measurable precipitation since the middle of January… nearly 40 days.

After weeks of unseasonably warm weather, the temperatures are now below normal and badly needed precipitation is helping reduce the rare February high fire danger.

Expect just an inch or two of snow in the Denver area… perhaps a little more in Fort Collins and Loveland and other parts of northern Colorado.

It’s been snowing up north all morning. What started as a drizzle quickly evolved into snow and ice in the Fort Collins area. It’s hard to believe it was just days ago some were out fishing in nearby Windsor neighborhood lakes in shorts and t-shirts…and today those shores are laid with snow. Dispatch said the roads were so slick in some areas…that semis were sliding partially off the road.