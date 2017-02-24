White House blocks several major news outlets from press briefing

WKRN Staff Published:
The White House on January 6, 2016 as President Obama starts selling his gun control reforms to the public. (Courtesy: Chance Seales)
The White House on January 6, 2016 as President Obama starts selling his gun control reforms to the public. (Courtesy: Chance Seales)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The White House blocked CNN and other news organizations from a press briefing Friday.

CNN reports there was no immediate explanation from the White House, which reportedly also barred The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Politico from the off-camera briefing.

According to CNN, the media organizations Breitbart News, The Washington Times, and One America News Network were allowed in.

The Associated Press and Time magazine reportedly boycotted the briefing because of how it was handled. The White House Correspondents Association also protested the move.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s