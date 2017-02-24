Thousands of trees given away across Tennessee

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL-TV) – Thousands of free trees were handed out across the state on Friday to celebrate 100K Tree Day.

100,000 bare-root tree seedlings were given out at no cost to those who registered and agreed to pick them up on Friday. Each tree package contains an equal number of Eastern Red Bud, Red Oak, Virginia Pine, American Plum and Yellow (Tulip) Poplar.

“It started as 50,000 trees in TN, the program has been so popular that this year they doubled it to 100,000 trees in Tennessee,” Steele Creek Park Nature Center Manager Jeremy Stout said, “These are all native trees to TN, so they are trees that belong here and are well adapted to our climate.”

Participants could get a minimum of five trees but the number could go as high as a hundred, as long as they promised to plant all of them. Also, they received an equal number of all five types of trees.

“So if you got five trees, you get one of each. If you registered for 20 trees, you get four of each.”, Stout said, “Last year we had five participants sign up for about 45 trees. This year we’ve had closer to 50 participants sign up for almost 1,000 trees.”

The trees were wrapped in wet paper towels and put into bags for transport as they were picked up.

“Trees are the gift that keep on giving, there is no reason not to plant trees with the caveat that you must put the right tree in the right place. Most of the problems that people have with trees on their own properties and in their yards is because they put a tree say in the front yard near the power lines, it’s gonna get way too large and get up into the power lines,” Stout said, “Finding the right place for the right tree guarantees that you will enjoy that tree for its life, which will probably be longer than yours.”

For more information, you can contact the Tennessee Environmental Council at TechTN@TechTN.org.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.