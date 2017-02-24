Tennessee Beats Nebraska for 1,000th Win in Program History

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calf. — Matty Moss led the way as No. 15/13 Tennessee won the 1,000th game in program history with a 5-0 win over Nebraska at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City. Calif.

Moss went the distance for the second straight outing, tossing a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts. Brooke Vines and CJ McClain paced the offense with two hits apiece while Abby Lockman drive in two runs as well to help UT improve to 13-0 to start the season.

After Moss struck out a pair in the top of the first, UT jumped all over the Cornhuskers in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs to take an early lead. Aubrey Leach led off with a triple and scored on a single by Vines. Megan Geer drove in Vines later in the inning with an RBI groundout before Taylor Rowland crossed the plate on a single by Chelsea Seggern to make it 3-0.

After three scoreless innings, the Vols added to their lead with an RBI single up the middle by Lockman to score Tianna Batts and Geer. Meghan Gregg and Geer reached on back-to-back Nebraska errors to start the fifth inning before scoring to give UT a 5-0 advantage.

Moss shut down the Huskers the rest of the way for her second complete-game shutout of the season, giving up just two hits while improving her record to 7-0.

1,000 WINS FOR THE VOLS: With today’s win over Nebraska, Tennessee reached the 1,000 win plateau as a program. The Vols have an all-time record of 1,000-396-2 since the program began in 1996. Of the program’s 1,000 wins, 767 have come under the watch of co-head coaches Ralph Weekly and Karen Weekly, who took over in 2002.

MOSS STAYS PERFECT WITH DOMINANT PERFORMANCE: Matty Moss followed up her career-high 10 strikeout performance against UC Santa Barbara with another dominant outing in Friday’s win over the Cornhuskers. The sophomore righty surrendered just two hits in her second complete-game shutout of the season. The South Carolina native is a perfect 7-0 in the circle this season.

UP NEXT: UT takes on its second ranked foe of the week in the second half of today’s doubleheader as they face off with No. 17/17 Utah. Watch the game live on FloSoftball.com or follow live stats on UTSports.com.

BY TENNESSEE