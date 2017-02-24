Sullivan Co. BOE votes to sell Sullivan North H.S. property to Kingsport for $20M

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Board of Education voted to approve the plan to sell the property of Sullivan North High School to Kingsport for $20 million during called meeting Friday.

Earlier this month, Kingsport city leaders approved an agreement as part of a multi-million dollar school plan, which would allow Kingsport to obtain the property being left behind at Sullivan North — one of three schools that will be consolidated and placed into a new building.

In exchange, Sullivan County will not have to provide a $20 million bond to the city.

The county will continue to own and use the school until the new one is built.

The school board expected the city of Kingsport to make its payment by the end of March.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.