Southern Craft Barbecue opens in the former Portico location

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – A new restaurant opened up for business in a familiar location in downtown Johnson City on Friday.

Southern Craft Barbecue had its first lunch crowd at a soft opening in the old Portico location at 601 Spring St.

“Southern style smokehouse, brisket, pulled pork, fried turkey, a little bit of everything. Classic southern sides like collard greens, sweet potato soufflé,”, Owner Rafael Zabala said, “Food reaction has been great, people have really been loving the food.”

Right now, the restaurant can only serve beer, but they expect to have their liquor license in a couple of weeks. But there is a plan for a full brewery later in the year.

“We’re also doing a brewery in here in October, putting a brewery in the back of the building. So, barbecue and a brewery, that fit a little better than Portico did, so just switched it up. We think it fits the region a little bit better as far as the barbecue is concerned and we think people are going to enjoy it a lot,”, Zabala said, ” The brewery has been in the works for 6 or 7 months, it just seemed like a better fit with the barbecue and this is a 10,000 square foot building, so there is a lot of space in the back, so to do them together just seemed like a good move.”

There are all types and kinds of barbecue across the south and the nation, but Zabala said that they did their homework when putting together the menu, “We do a multi-regional barbecue, we’ve got a Tennessee style, South Carolina, Alabama white, something from Texas, so we have seven sauces that just cover every barbecue region across the south.”

Southern will be open seven days a week beginning at 11 am and will feature a ‘Southern Brunch’ on Sundays. Portico had been doing well in that location, so why make the change to a barbecue restaurant.

“Some people were happy that we were, they were looking forward to having some really good barbecue in the area that had little bit more of an expansive menu than other places, some people were happy and some people were sad.”, Zabala said.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.