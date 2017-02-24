South Carolina man misses Powerball jackpot by 1 number

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Powerball tickets are shown in San Lorenzo, Calif. No ticket matched all six Powerball numbers following the drawing for a record jackpot of nearly $950 million, lottery officials said early Sunday, Jan. 10, boosting the expected payout for the next drawing to a whopping $1.3 billion. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Powerball tickets are shown in San Lorenzo, Calif. No ticket matched all six Powerball numbers following the drawing for a record jackpot of nearly $950 million, lottery officials said early Sunday, Jan. 10, boosting the expected payout for the next drawing to a whopping $1.3 billion. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) –A Simpsonville man almost won Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, according to the SC Lottery.

They say he missed it by one number.

But he did win $100,000.

“I’m good,” he said of the win. “That’s not a bad day,” said the winner.

The lottery says he told them he only plays Powerball when the jackpot gets above $300 million.

He bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer, according to the lottery.

They say he’s going to save the money for his kids’ education.

“When I play I’m making a contribution to education,” he said. “It makes sense to put this away for my kids’ education.”

