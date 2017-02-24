South Carolina man misses Powerball jackpot by 1 number

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) –A Simpsonville man almost won Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, according to the SC Lottery.

They say he missed it by one number.

But he did win $100,000.

“I’m good,” he said of the win. “That’s not a bad day,” said the winner.

The lottery says he told them he only plays Powerball when the jackpot gets above $300 million.

He bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer, according to the lottery.

They say he’s going to save the money for his kids’ education.

“When I play I’m making a contribution to education,” he said. “It makes sense to put this away for my kids’ education.”