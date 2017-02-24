Renderings revealed for expansion at Dobyns-Bennett H.S.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School will soon be expanding with a center that will not only be available to high school students, but also to professionals.

The Kingsport Board of Education revealed a rendering of a new Regional Science and Technology Center that will be at DB.

In December, the Sullivan County Commission approved the purchase of bonds that will provide the necessary funds to launch phase one of the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol school facilities plan.

Part of that plan is this new center.

Once the center is complete, it will not only offer more courses for the students, it will also provide more space for the growing number of students who are enrolled at DB.

Andy True, Assistant Superintendent with Kingsport City Schools, said The Kingsport Board of Education revealed an artist rendering of the center Thursday night.

“We started by looking and saying okay what do we want to provide educationally. Once we had that really decided, then it was a matter of saying okay how do we design a space that will support that educational programming,” True said.

Dobyns-Bennett Assistant Principal, Andy Watts, said the new center will be approximately 70,000 square feet and will be located on the front of the school, facing Fort Henry Drive.

“It’s intended to house all of our science curriculum, and a new and improved technology curriculum to encompass more opportunities for computer coding and those types of things in technology,” Watts said.

Watts said he has been working nearly three years with architects and the science curriculum during this process.

He said this new building will hold 400 people, which will help with the growing enrollment at the school.

“This was a chance to solve two problems at once, to create the space that we need but also improve upon our science and technology programming at DB,” Watts said.

He says a mix of old and new courses offered in the center.

It will be primarily for DB students, but it will be open to other students as well.

“We would like for other students and other schools to be able to take classes at our facility. We could even offer night classes to some of our higher ed institutions. But also, we can serve as a hub for teacher professional development in science as well,” Watts explained.

Once complete, there will be 18 science and tech labs, two teacher work spaces, six student work spaces, a cafe, and administrative offices.

Construction is set to begin this fall. It’s expected to be complete by winter of 2018.

