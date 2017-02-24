Nashville Police: Death investigation underway after body found inside car on train tracks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are conducting a death investigation Friday morning after a person was found dead inside a vehicle on the train tracks in Scottsboro.

Metro police told News 2 the car was reported on the tracks on Amy Lynn Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Responding officers found a woman deceased inside the vehicle.

She reportedly drove a quarter mile down the tracks before parking the vehicle.

Trains are being diverted while detectives process the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.