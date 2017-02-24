Man wanted on child rape, statutory rape charges in TN arrested in Bristol, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A man wanted out of Bristol, Tenn. on child rape and statutory rape charges was arrested Thursday evening in Bristol, Va.

According to a WCVASO news release, deputies arrested Brandon Tuell, 20, in a room at the Red Carpet Inn, located on Lee Highway.

The U.S. Marshal Service assisted deputies with Tuell’s arrest.

Tuell was wanted for five counts of child rape and four counts of statutory rape out of Bristol, Tenn.

He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

