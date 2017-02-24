Lynn View Community Center drafts improvement plans; recent crime worries citizens

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Some in the Lynn Garden community of Kingsport were hoping for a chance to formally voice their safety concerns at a parks and recreation meeting Thursday night but it wasn’t the time for that discussion.

The Lynn Garden community of Kingsport has seen two shootings and a murder in recent months.

The most recent shooting was Monday night on Lynn Ave. Anthony Moosman is in jail, charged with the death of Stephen Caudill and the attempted murder of Clayton Ray.

Thursday night’s monthly meeting of the Parks and Recreation Lynn View Advisory Committee focused on a concept plan for some improvements to the neighborhood’s community center.

That committee drafted a concept plan to use an allotted $200,000 to enhance the center. Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Manager, Kitty Frazier said they looked at ways of improving accessibility and the appearance of the building.

“Our committee had asked us to look at ways to make improvements to the accessibility of the building itself so we were looking at ideas related to restrooms, parking, access for steps, ramps, those types of things,” Kingsport’s Parks & Recreation Manager, Kitty Frazier said.

A lifelong resident of the Lynn View Community said Thursday’s discussion on parking and accessibility was positive, but in light of the recent shootings in the area, other things should be considered as the committee decides what to do with that money.

“I think when we discuss the budget of $200,000 you have to bring up the needs and the needs in my opinion are safety, security,” concerned citizen, Jim Wells said.

Wells is hoping lighting near the center’s sports fields and security can be at the top of the priority list the next time Lynn View Community Center is discussed.

Frazier said the committee has a long range master plan that looks at outdoor spaces as well and it’s all about figuring out what the right focus is at the moment.

A town hall meeting for the Lynn Garden community, organized by city hall, is being organized. A date has not yet been determined.

