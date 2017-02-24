King comes back to defeat LMC in regular season finale

BRISTOL, Tenn. – In a contest that was reminiscent of the game played in Banner Elk a couple weeks ago, the King University men’s basketball team capped the regular season with a come-from-behind victory over rival Lees-McRae College on Friday night. The Bobcats took a 17-point lead in the first half, but the Tornado came back behind seniors Hunter LeVeau and Malcolm St. Louis to take the 88-81 victory.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 88, Lees-McRae 81

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 17-11, 14-6 Conference Carolinas; Lees-McRae 8-20, 7-13 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

King scored the first bucket of the contest, but Lees-McRae followed with a 14-2 run, including 10 straight points to open up a 14-4 lead in the opening seven minutes.

The Bobcats used an 11-0 run to open up a 25-10 lead and gained their largest advantage of the contest at 30-13 with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

At that point, the Tornado started to chip away at their deficit asJordan Floyd converted a three-point play and LeVeau drilled a triple to make the score 32-22 with six minutes remaining in the half.

King later scored the final six points of the half, all coming from the free throw line as LeVeau, St. Louis and Floyd knocked down shots from the charity stripe.

However, the Bobcats held a 38-32 lead at the break.

The Bobcat lead grew to 41-34 in the opening minutes of the second half as King continued to chip away at their deficit.

A St. Louis dunk cut the Lees-McRae lead to 41-38, but the Bobcats answered to extend their lead.

Chad Hicks knocked down a three-point basket for Lees-McRae before King went on a run that got the Student Center Complex crowd going.

Mack Owensmade a jump shot and LeVeau evened the tally at 49 with a three-point basket.

LeVeau again connected from long range to give King their first lead of the game since the opening seconds with 12 minutes remaining.

Derick Popemade it a 10-0 run that put King ahead 54-49 with a pair of free throws.

The Tornado lead was cut to 62-60 before King went on another one, this one 13-2, including eight straight to finish the burst.

Pope converted a three-point play on the run beforeNoble Fahnbulleh made back-to-back triples and Shon’Dre Dukes gave King their largest lead of the game at 75-62 with five minutes remaining.

The Bobcats had one last run, however, scoring eight straight points to cut their deficit to 84-81 with 1:06 remaining.

However,C.J. Good made four free throws in the final minute to give King the 88-81 victory.

St. Louis posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

LeVeau led five scores in double figures with 17 points to go along with four rebounds.

Floyd added 13 points, going 6-for-7 from the free throw line.

Along with St. Louis, Pope and Owens chipped in with 10 points each. Owens snared six rebounds while Pope grabbed five boards.

FOR THE FOES

Donte Falls led Lees-McRae with 19 points to go along with nine rebounds.

Jordan Turner added 15 points and Chris Hicks scored 14 points.

Rishad Felton chipped in with 12 points.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

The Tornado are the fourth seed in the Conference Carolinas Tournament that starts on Tuesday night.

King posted five scorers in double figures for the fourth time this season, the last time coming against Lees-McRae on February 15 when they had six scorers reach double figures.

The double-double for St. Louis was his fourth of the season.

UP NEXT

The fourth seeded Tornado will host fifth seeded Belmont Abbey College in the Conference Carolinas Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Lees-McRae will be the seventh seed in the conference tournament and travel to second seed Limestone College on Tuesday night.