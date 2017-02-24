Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial

By MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press Published:
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves after a court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill refused to throw out the sexual assault case against Cosby on Wednesday, sweeping aside a former district attorney's claim that he granted the comedian immunity from prosecution a decade ago. (Ed Hille/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.

The judge’s ruling Friday means that prosecutors cannot call 12 other women as “prior bad act” witnesses.

The 79-year-old comedian is set to go on trial in June over the 2005 complaint by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors reopened the case in 2015 after newly released court documents showed Cosby admitting he gave drugs and alcohol to young women before sex over a 50-year period.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to allow 13 other accusers to testify. The defense objected, saying the string of old “casting couch” claims aren’t part of “signature” behavior.

The one witness who can testify says she was assaulted by him in 1996.

