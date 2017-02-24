JCPD investigating rainbow flag thefts in Tree Streets neighborhood

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers are investigating a theft in the Tree Streets Neighborhood after people said they’ve had rainbow flags taken from their front porch.

On Friday, JCPD said they’ve received as many as five complaints of stolen flags flown from front porches as a sign of support for the Tri-Cities LGBT community.

Police said reports have been filed by people in the 300 block of West Locust Street, as well as the 400 block of West Poplar.

According to police, they are not sure if the rainbow flag thefts are connected to the report of an animal carcass and nails thrown in front of a house on West Maple Street. The owner of the house said she thought it was a hate crime directed at her because of the numerous rainbow flags on her home.

Neighbors rallied placing flags on their homes as a sign of support for her.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.