JCPD investigating rainbow flag thefts in Tree Streets neighborhood

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
rainbow-flag-2

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers are investigating a theft in the Tree Streets Neighborhood after people said they’ve had rainbow flags taken from their front porch.

On Friday, JCPD said they’ve received as many as five complaints of stolen flags flown from front porches as a sign of support for the Tri-Cities LGBT community.

Police said reports have been filed by people in the 300 block of West Locust Street, as well as the 400 block of West Poplar.

According to police, they are not sure if the rainbow flag thefts are connected to the report of an animal carcass and nails thrown in front of a house on West Maple Street. The owner of the house said she thought it was a hate crime directed at her because of the numerous rainbow flags on her home.

Neighbors rallied placing flags on their homes as a sign of support for her.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s