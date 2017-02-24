Hamlin spoils Earnhardt return with last-lap pass for win

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Denny Hamlin didn’t need a Toyota teammate to grab another win at Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin charged past Dale Earnhardt Jr. with one lap remaining Thursday night to win the second 150-mile qualifying race. Earnhardt actually dominated, but couldn’t hold off Hamlin at the end.

Hamlin is the defending Daytona 500 winner and has won a Duel qualifying race three times in his career. The twin 150-mile races are used to set the field for Sunday’s season-opener.

Chase Elliott won the first qualifier. But he had already earned the top starting spot for Sunday’s race based on speed.

There were two open slots for the Daytona 500 and they were claimed by Corey LaJoie and Canadian driver D.J. Kennington.