Flags are flying again at the Johnson City-Washington Co. Veteran’s Memorial, following theft

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- After two flags went missing at the Johnson City-Washington County Veterans’ Memorial Thursday, Congressman Phil Roe’s Office and the Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 made sure the flags were flying again on Friday.

According to a report from the Johnson City Police Department an employee from Johnson City Parks and Recreation noticed the American flag and a Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action flag were missing around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The employee told police he was walking around the park picking up trash when he saw the empty flag pole, as well as a broken lock lying on the ground.

The flags were quickly replaced on Friday, as representatives from Congressman Roe’s office, members of the Rolling Thunder, as well as board members of the memorial, gathered to once again put them back in their proper place.

Foundation members said that they were thrilled to be able to put the flags up so soon and were grateful for the support from the community.

“It humbles your heart when you have that kind of support,” Johnson City-Washington County Veterans’ Memorial Foundation Chairwoman Brenda Barnette, said.

New Channel 11 reached out to local veterans on Friday, who said they were in disbelief to hear the flags were taken.

“That piece of cloth means a whole lot to me and these other veterans,” Chuck Richardson said. “We’ll give you a flag if you want it that bad, don’t go and steal from something that means so much to veterans.”

Police said they do not have any leads in the theft of the memorial’s flags at this time.

