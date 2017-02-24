First auditions to be held Sunday for outdoor drama ‘Liberty!’ at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – If you would like to be part of telling an important story about our region’s history, auditions are being held for one outdoor drama at Sycamore Shoals State Park.

Liberty! tells the story of the events leading up to the Overmountain Men departing for the Revolutionary War.

Park Manager Jennifer Bauer said this year they have revised the script and though they haven’t changed what happens, they have changed the approach to telling the story.

Auditions for Liberty! are being held this weekend at the park and there are almost 100 roles available — ranging from main characters to extras.

Volunteers with production experience are also needed.

The drama has seen many changes during its 39 years at Sycamore Shoals and Bauer said this is a way for people in this area to see where they come from.

“This story is everybody’s story and we have a lot of people in the play who have found that they have ancestors that may have been one of the Overmountain Men, or their people came from this area,” Bauer said

Liberty! was named Tennessee’s official outdoor drama in 2009.

Auditions will be held at the park on Sunday, Feb. 26th at 2 p.m., as well as on Saturday, March 4 at 5 p.m.

Liberty! takes place on the last three weekends of July.

