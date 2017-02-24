‘Day Without A Woman” details released

(CNN) — Organizers of last month’s women’s march on Washington are revealing their plans for an upcoming strike.

They say “A Day Without A Woman” will be held on International Women’s Day, March 8th.

Action items are listed on the Women’s March website call for women to take the day off work and avoid shopping, with exceptions for small, women, and minority-owned businesses.

People are also encouraged to wear red in solidarity.

Organizers say the strike is meant to recognize “the value women have to the socioeconomic system, while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities.”