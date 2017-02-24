Campaign to increase seat belt use across state kicks off

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL-TV) – Local law enforcement along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office launched its S.A.F.E. Campaign on Friday.

Officers from all sixteen Upper East Tennessee police agencies along with officials from the State of Tennessee gathered in Jonesborough to talk about this program to raise awareness of the importance of buckling your seat belt when driving and making sure that all of your passengers are also bucked up.

“Seat belts are one of the most important things that you can do as a passenger or driver of a vehicle in an effort for safety. We’re partnering with our local law enforcement, chiefs of police across this state,”, Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Victor Donoho said, “Enforcement is going to be out for the next 4 to 5 months concentrating on seat belt usage.”

S.A.F.E. stands for ‘Seatbelts Are For Everyone’ and the campaign runs from February 1 thru August 1, 2017. Law enforcement will be out in force during this period looking for seat belt violators.

“School will be out for the most part, there will be a lot of traveling for vacations and various other events. We’re gonna be out in full force concentrating on seat belt usage.”, Donoho said.

In 2015, Tennessee’s average seat belt usage rate was 86.23 percent. Last year, the state achieved a record usage rate of 88.95 percent. In 2017, the THSO is striving to achieve 91 percent or higher. This year will be the fourth year that the THSO has sponsored the SAFE campaign.

In 2015, the Tennessee Highway Patrol issued more than 114,000 seat belt violation citations state wide, that number climbed to 118,000 in 2016.

Donoho added, “It’s very easy to buckle up before you start up, and that’s one message that I would like to send out. It takes three seconds, buckle up before you start your vehicle. Make sure all your passengers are buckled up ”

