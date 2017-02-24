BMS, 3 local Buffalo Wild Wings to host Daytona 500 watch parties

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Want to watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday while also giving back to the community?

Bristol Motor Speedway officials said they have partnered with three Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants to host race watch parties, as well as fun activities for fans, all to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

The watch parties will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the following locations:

Buffalo Wild Wings, 240 Falls Blvd. in Bristol, Va.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2035 Hamilton Place in Johnson City

Buffalo Wild Wings, 1721 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport

“We can’t wait for the 2017 NASCAR season to start and hope you’ll join us on Sunday, Feb. 26 to see and hear the engines come to life while supporting a great cause,” Jerry Caldwell, BMS executive vice president and general manager, said. “The 25th anniversary of the Food City 500 on April 23 is just around the corner, so meet us at BWW for your chance to win BMS merchandise and tickets to our upcoming events.”

According to a BMS news release, those attending the watch parties will be able to participate in BMS trivia and games while watching all of the Daytona 500 action on Sunday.

Fans will also be able to win prizes, which include Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race tickets for the April race.

According to the release, anyone who mentions Speedway Children’s Charities, shows a BMS social post on the event or brings in a Watch Party flyer, Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10 percent of that order back to Speedway Children’s Charities.

To get tickets to the Food City 500, visit http://www.BristolTix.com or call 423-BRISTOL.

