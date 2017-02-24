Appalachia Service Project aims to build a dozen free homes in 2017

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities organization is rebuilding dozens of homes for families whose homes are beyond repair.

Appalachia Service Project just finished building three homes, two in Johnson City and one in Kingsport. The homes were in bad shape, beyond repair when ASP stepped in to rebuild them. The homes will be mortgage free.

Back in 2014, after getting a $300,000 federal grant, and raising $1.2 million, ASP told News Channel 11 it hoped to build 33 houses between 2014 and 2017, and 60 homes total by 2019.

Will Crumley with ASP said since 2014, ASP volunteers have built 22 homes for people who qualify for the program.

“Most of the people we work for are on a fixed income for one reason or another, and their income just doesn’t allow them to eat, clothe their children, and repair their house,” Crumley said.

ASP built 12 homes in 2016, and Crumley said they plan to build a dozen again this year.

“Instead of repairing homes we can use funding and grants and volunteers to build replacement homes for homes that were beyond repairs,” Crumley said.

Crumley said for many it’s not just a free new home, it’s money saved on energy bills for years to come, freedom from constant maintenance costs, and better health by getting out of homes with leaks and mold.

“A lot of them have water damage, we see a lot of failing roofs, a lot of failing foundations, and a lot of times the electrical system is in poor shape or downright dangerous,” Crumley said.

As for the three homes just built, Crumley said they are still going through the inspection process, when they finish the families will be able to move in to their new homes.

