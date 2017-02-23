Wise, VA sex offender sentenced to nearly 3 years after Instagram post

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Wise, VA sex offender has been sentenced to nearly three years behind bars for violating his probation after authorities said he posted video on social media of ‘unsatisfactory behavior’ involving juveniles.

The Wise County Circuit Court sentenced 28-year-old Joshua James Green, of Wise, VA, to two years and nine months after they said he posted video on Instagram.

His probation officer charged him on January 26, 2017. The officer said Green failed to update his employment status after losing his job. In addition, the court says he was convicted in 2016 of being drunk in public.

Prosecutors said cellphone video posted on Instagram showed Greene at a party with two teens ages 14 and 16. The video allegedly showing the teens wrestling and one of the teens had a Coors Light Beer Box on his head.

Prosecutors said Green admitted to consuming alcohol at the party and having the Instagram account.

This was Green’s first violation probation.

“Probation is a privilege and not a right. Mr. Green was convicted of a very serious offense for which he has to register as a sex offender. Therefore, he cannot be around juveniles and has to stay off of the Internet. Yet, Mr. Green willfully chose to ignore those restrictions,” Chuck Slemp, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County & the City of Norton stated. “Social media and the Internet are frequently used by sexual predators to victimize young people and expose them to explicit material. I encourage anyone who has children to monitor and supervise their online activity. Social media may be a great way to communicate with your friends and loved-ones, but it is also a dangerous way to let predators have access to your children.”

After he is released, he will be placed on probation again.

The courts say Green was convicted in 2014 of carnal knowledge of a child, thirteen or fourteen years of age, without force and two felony counts of distribution of marijuana. He previously completed serving that sentence in late 2015.

His sentence was suspended on the condition that he successfully complete his probation.

Since Green was a sex offender he was ordered to maintain a job, to have no unsupervised contact with juveniles and stay off social media websites.