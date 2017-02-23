VFL Dobbs to Appear on Gruden’s QB Camp

Feb. 23, 2017

Former Tennessee quarterback and NFL prospect Joshua Dobbs will be featured in the eighth season of Jon Gruden’s QB Camp series, a signature element of ESPN’s annual pre-NFL Draft coverage.

Dobbs is one of seven quarterbacks traveling to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando to spend time in the film room and on the practice field with noted NFL analyst Gruden. Excerpts from each of the visits will be featured the same day on SportsCenter, NFL Live and other shows.

In all, the 2017 Gruden’s QB Camp class includes:

Joshua Dobbs(Tennessee)

Brad Kaaya (Miami)

DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame)

Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech)

Nathan Peterman (Pittsburgh)

Mitch Trubisky (North Carolina)

Deshaun Watson (Clemson)

Other notable quarterbacks to have participated in the series include Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck, 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton, two-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr and 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott, who was mentored by Gruden just a year ago.

Dobbs recently concluded his four-year career on Rocky Top with 2016 Second Team All-SEC coaches honors and 2016 AP Second Team All-SEC honors. He finished the season with 2,946 passing yards and an SEC-best 27 passing touchdowns. He also led the league in pass efficiency with a 152.6 rating. In conference games, Dobbs led the SEC with 24 total touchdowns accounted for, 17 passing touchdowns, 316.9 yards of offense per game and a 150.6 passer rating. Dobbs rushed for a UT-quarterback-record 831 yards and nine touchdowns on 139 carries in 2016 and he owns the program’s all-time career rushing mark for quarterbacks at 2,160 yards.

His 7,138 career passing yards rank fifth in Tennessee history and his 9,360 yards of total offense (7,138 passing, 2,160 rushing, 62 receiving) rank third in program history behind only Peyton Manning (11,020) and Casey Clausen (9,577). Dobbs finished his UT career with a 23-12 record (3-0 in bowls) as starting quarterback, tying Condredge Holloway for the fifth-most wins by a UT quarterback.

New episodes of Gruden’s QB Camp begin Tuesday, April 11 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) with additional shows airing across multiple ESPN networks and ABC leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, including the Best of Gruden’s QB Camp on Thursday, April 13 (7 p.m., ESPN). The entire Gruden’s QB Camp TV schedule will be released later this month. In addition, all past QB Camp shows will be available via ESPN Classic Video on Demand from April through June

BY TENNESSEE