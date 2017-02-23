Traveling exhibit gives rare look at life of children from third-world countries

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – This weekend (February 24th – 27th), Compassion International will give you a rare look at what it’s like to be a child in a part of the world where food, water, and shelter are in desperately short supply.

Tri-Cities Baptist Church in Gray will host “The Compassion Experience.”

The travelling exhibit give visitors an audio and visual tour, bringing to life the living conditions of three children from different countries.

“At the end of each story, the guests will have the chance to respond,” said tour manager Colleen Wallace. “So we will have packets of children that are available for immediate sponsorship, and you can pick out those packets and start sponsoring those kids.”

You can visit the exhibit Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibit is open Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can register in advance here.

