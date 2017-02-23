THP cites distracted driving for high number of crashes along 11-E

TRI-CITIES,TN (WJHL)- Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said they’ve seen a large amount of crashes in the region along Highway 11-E citing distracted driving as a main cause.

Data from THP shows that in 2016 Greene County had around 2,100 crashes — including a fatal crash.

In Hamblin County there were over 2,000, including five that were fatal.

Along the 2-mile stretch of highway in Hawkins County, 19 crashes were reported.

Due to the large volume of crashes, THP has cracked down on patrols in those three counties.

On Tuesday, a multi-agency enforcement effort took place along the highway where officers worked to inform drivers how to stay safe on the road.

“It’s not about the revenue. It’s not about us seeing how many people we can upset, how many people we can scare to death, in fact it’s just the opposite,” THP trooper Paul Penley said. “We want to get out here, work hard, stay busy and keep our eyes open and actually keep folks alive.”

According to Penley, the road itself is not the reason for the large amount of crashes.

He said the highway is the busiest road as far as population and when people don’t follow the rules in a high impact environment it causes problems.

THP said they hope the enforcement efforts help remind drivers the dangers associated with distracted driving.

