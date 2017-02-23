Sargento expands cheese recall due to potential Listeria contamination

(CNN) – If you recently bought Sargento cheese products be cautious, some of the products are being taken off the shelves because of Listeria concerns.
The company recalled seven types of cheese, including sliced Colby, Muenster and Pepper Jack last week.
The list also includes tomato and basil jack, shredded reduced Colby Jack, Shredded Chef Blends Four-Cheese Pizzeria and Artisan Blends Double Shredded Cheddar.
Sargento also says it has ended its relationship with the supplier of those cheeses, Deutsch Kase Haus.
Several other Sargento cheese products were recalled last week.
The company says there have been no confirmed illnesses from any of the recalled products.
Consumers can also call Sargento Consumer Affairs at 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., (Central Time) Monday through Friday, or send questions to the “Contact Us” page at sargento.com.
List of products included in the recall:
|UPC
|Size
|Description
|Sell By Dates
|4610000105
|8 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Colby
|15MAY17F
|4610000107
|8 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Muenster
|05MAR17F
06MAR17F
16APR17F
17APR17F
15APR17F
|4610000122
|7.5 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack
|03MAY17B
|4610000279
|6.67 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack
|03MAR17B
|4610041018
|8 oz.
|Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack
|H07APR17
|4610041105
|8 oz.
|Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria
|H10APR17
|4610040094
|8 oz.
|Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese
|H09JUN17
H08JUN17
|4610000228
|6.84 oz.
|Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby
|02FEB17F
01MAR17B
16MAR17F
12APR17B
10MAY17B
|4610040041
|8 oz.
|Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco
|H04MAY17
S15MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
H12JUL17
|4610000108
|12 oz.
|Sliced Pepper Jack
|02MAY17B
03MAY17B
11JUN17B
12JUN17B
09JUL17B
10JUL17B
|4610000109
|12 oz.
|Sliced Colby-Jack
|01MAY17B
11JUN17B
|4610040002
|8 oz.
|Chef Blends Shredded Taco
|H11MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
F28JUN17
|4610040014
|8 oz.
|Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-Jack
|H06MAY17
F05JUL17
|4610040076
|8 oz.
|Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar Jack
|H07MAY17
H08MAY17
H09MAY17
F05JUL17