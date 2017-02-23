Sargento expands cheese recall due to potential Listeria contamination

Courtesy: Sargento
(CNN) – If you recently bought Sargento cheese products be cautious, some of the products are being taken off the shelves because of Listeria concerns.

Annette Eigenberger watches shredded cheese come out of a chute at the Sargento Cheese Company Friday, Nov. 12, 2010, in Plymouth, Wis. While the sluggish economy has taken a toll on manufacturing and related industries, one sector has remained a bright spot over the last few years: food production. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
The company recalled seven types of cheese, including sliced Colby, Muenster and Pepper Jack last week.

The list also includes tomato and basil jack, shredded reduced Colby Jack, Shredded Chef Blends Four-Cheese Pizzeria and Artisan Blends Double Shredded Cheddar.

Sargento also says it has ended its relationship with the supplier of those cheeses, Deutsch Kase Haus.

Several other Sargento cheese products were recalled last week.

The company says there have been no confirmed illnesses from any of the recalled products.

Consumers can also call Sargento Consumer Affairs at 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., (Central Time) Monday through Friday, or send questions to the “Contact Us” page at sargento.com.

List of products included in the recall:

UPC Size Description Sell By Dates
4610000105 8 oz. Sargento Sliced Colby 15MAY17F
4610000107 8 oz. Sargento Sliced Muenster 05MAR17F
06MAR17F
16APR17F
17APR17F
15APR17F
4610000122 7.5 oz. Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack 03MAY17B
4610000279 6.67 oz. Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack 03MAR17B
4610041018 8 oz. Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack H07APR17
4610041105 8 oz. Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria H10APR17
4610040094 8 oz. Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese H09JUN17
H08JUN17
4610000228 6.84 oz. Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby 02FEB17F
01MAR17B
16MAR17F
12APR17B
10MAY17B
4610040041 8 oz. Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco H04MAY17
S15MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
H12JUL17
4610000108 12 oz. Sliced Pepper Jack 02MAY17B
03MAY17B
11JUN17B
12JUN17B
09JUL17B
10JUL17B
4610000109 12 oz. Sliced Colby-Jack 01MAY17B
11JUN17B
4610040002 8 oz. Chef Blends Shredded Taco H11MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
F28JUN17
4610040014 8 oz. Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-Jack H06MAY17
F05JUL17
4610040076 8 oz. Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar Jack H07MAY17
H08MAY17
H09MAY17
F05JUL17

