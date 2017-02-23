Sargento expands cheese recall due to potential Listeria contamination

(CNN) – If you recently bought Sargento cheese products be cautious, some of the products are being taken off the shelves because of Listeria concerns.

The company recalled seven types of cheese, including sliced Colby, Muenster and Pepper Jack last week.

The list also includes tomato and basil jack, shredded reduced Colby Jack, Shredded Chef Blends Four-Cheese Pizzeria and Artisan Blends Double Shredded Cheddar.

Sargento also says it has ended its relationship with the supplier of those cheeses, Deutsch Kase Haus.

Several other Sargento cheese products were recalled last week.

The company says there have been no confirmed illnesses from any of the recalled products.

Consumers can also call Sargento Consumer Affairs at 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., (Central Time) Monday through Friday, or send questions to the “Contact Us” page at sargento.com.

List of products included in the recall:

UPC Size Description Sell By Dates 4610000105 8 oz. Sargento Sliced Colby 15MAY17F 4610000107 8 oz. Sargento Sliced Muenster 05MAR17F

06MAR17F

16APR17F

17APR17F

15APR17F 4610000122 7.5 oz. Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack 03MAY17B 4610000279 6.67 oz. Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack 03MAR17B 4610041018 8 oz. Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack H07APR17 4610041105 8 oz. Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria H10APR17 4610040094 8 oz. Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese H09JUN17

H08JUN17 4610000228 6.84 oz. Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby 02FEB17F

01MAR17B

16MAR17F

12APR17B

10MAY17B 4610040041 8 oz. Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco H04MAY17

S15MAY17

H01JUN17

H14JUN17

H12JUL17 4610000108 12 oz. Sliced Pepper Jack 02MAY17B

03MAY17B

11JUN17B

12JUN17B

09JUL17B

10JUL17B 4610000109 12 oz. Sliced Colby-Jack 01MAY17B

11JUN17B 4610040002 8 oz. Chef Blends Shredded Taco H11MAY17

H01JUN17

H14JUN17

F28JUN17 4610040014 8 oz. Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-Jack H06MAY17

F05JUL17 4610040076 8 oz. Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar Jack H07MAY17

H08MAY17

H09MAY17

F05JUL17