Police activity reported at Hampton Pharmacy; lockdown lifted at Hampton Elem.

HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following police activity at the Hampton Pharmacy in Carter County.

Kevin Ward, director of schools in Carter County, told News Channel 11 Hampton Elementary was under a hard lockdown and then transitioned into a soft lockdown.

Around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Ward confirmed that the lockdown had been lifted at the elementary school.

He told News Channel 11 that the lockdown was in response to a robbery investigation at Hampton Pharmacy.

Ward said the elementary school is located across the street from the pharmacy.

News Channel 11 is on the scene. We’ll post more details as they become available.