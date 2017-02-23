Off-duty LA officer fires gun during struggle with teen

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles policeman is under investigation after a video appears to show him firing a gunshot during an off-duty tussle with a 13-year-old boy.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s confrontation.

Anaheim police said there’d been problems with teenagers walking across his property.

Sixteen-year-old Gregory Perez tells the Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2kM59za ) that the 13-year-old told the officer “I’m going to sue you” but the man apparently thought he said “I’m going to shoot you” and grabbed him.

A video posted on YouTube (http://bit.ly/2lxjn3G ) shows the officer struggling with the boy, and other teens stepping in. The officer is pushed through a hedge, pulls the gun, crouches, and a shot is heard.

The boy and a 15-year-old were arrested on suspicion of battery.

Anaheim and L.A. police are investigating.

