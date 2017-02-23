Northeast State to implement new measures recommended by TBR following visit

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Board of Regents officials said in a news release Thursday that Northeast State Community College will implement three new measures in response to recommendations from a TBR team that recently visited the school following a vote of no confidence in the school’s president.

According to the release, President Dr. Janice Gilliam announced that former Walters State Community College Vice President Dr. Rosemary Jackson will serve as Interim Chief Financial Office until the school hires a full-time CFO.

Jackson will serve until June 30.

Northeast State’s Academic Affairs unit will also undergo a review to ensure it is sufficiently resourced and able to meet the ongoing demands of the college’s accrediting agency.

The school, the TBR and the Faculty Senate will also work together to “identify and implement best practices in collaboration and community between faculty, staff, college administration and others in the campus community, with a focus on student success.”

Tennessee Board of Regents’ chancellor said these interim actions are not final actions, and that TBR will continue its review of issues raised by Northeast State’s Faculty Senate.

