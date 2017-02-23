Moon Taxi to headline ETSU spring concert

JOHNSON CITY – Moon Taxi, an indie-progressive rock band based in Nashville, will perform as part of the East Tennessee State University Student Government Association’s Spring Major Concert on Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Johnson City’s Freedom Hall Civic Center.

A five-piece band, Moon Taxi has released three albums: “Cabaret” (2012), “Mountains Beaches Cities” (2013), and “Daybreaker” (2015), which features 11 tracks recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville. “Daybreaker” was produced by Grammy winner Jacquire King.

Founded in 2006, the band has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and “Conan.” Moon Taxi’s music has been featured in many commercial and television placements including BMW, Major League Baseball, the National Football League, HBO Sports, and “Nashville.”

Moon Taxi has performed at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn., at Lollapalooza in Chicago, and as part of the television music series “Austin City Limits.”

Joining Moon Taxi for the ETSU concert will be Elliot Root, an alternative music group based in Nashville.

The Spring Major Concert is open to all ages, and everyone must have a ticket to enter. Current ETSU students may receive one free ticket and may purchase up to three discounted tickets for $10 each with a valid ETSU ID, from March 20 through April 8. ETSU faculty and staff may purchase up to four discounted tickets at $10 each from March 27 through April 8.

General public tickets are available online through April 7 at a cost of $20 each. On the day of the show, tickets will sell for $25 at the Freedom Hall box office. Tickets will be general admission in assigned sections: floor, lower level, and upper level. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis in those sections. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There will be no charge for parking.

ETSU reminds concert goers that no photography or video-recording will be allowed. No alcohol or drugs, weapons, fireworks, outside food and drinks, containers of any kind, backpacks, extra-large handbags, or strollers will be allowed. Re-entry will be prohibited.

For more information on the Moon Taxi concert, call 423-439-8474 or visit http://www.etsu.edu/concerts. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346 by March 31.