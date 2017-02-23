Local non-profit reacts to President Trump’s decision on transgender bathroom guidance

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Trump administration has dropped federal guidelines saying schools should let transgender students use whatever bathroom they want.

The White House is now letting states and public schools make their own decisions on the matter.

This reverses the guidelines set in place by the Obama administration in May 2016. The guidelines never held any real power but the federal government said they were confusing and led to several lawsuits.

A letter sent to all schools Wednesday said the guidance is lifted but anti-bullying safeguards will not be impacted. News Channel 11 spoke with the local non-profit organization, Tri-Cities Transgender on their reaction to this decision.

“I very much worry about the transgender youth who are in our area, sometimes we look and pretend they’re not there but they very much are. I worry about their safety at school; I worry about what kind of message this sends them,” Max Savage said.

Opponents of the guidelines argued it was federal overreach.

